Buy, Sell Or Hold ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) At $0.69?

In last trading session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) saw 15.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.69 trading at $0.0 or -0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13M. That closing price of ZVSA’s stock is at a discount of -17450.72% from its 52-week high price of $121.10 and is indicating a premium of 1.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 599.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.34%, in the last five days ZVSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/10/24 when the stock touched $0.69 price level, adding 22.8% to its value on the day. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -23.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.68% in past 5-day. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) showed a performance of -6.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61950.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.16% institutions for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at ZVSA for having 0.12 million shares of worth $29552.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, which was holding about 50000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12275.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17194.0 shares of worth $4221.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4076.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1491.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.