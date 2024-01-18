Buy, Sell Or Hold Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) At $1.36?

In recent trading session, Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at $0.06 or 4.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $281.85M. That most recent trading price of VZLA’s stock is at a discount of -21.32% from its 52-week high price of $1.65 and is indicating a premium of 30.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 260.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.62%, in the last five days VZLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 5.23% to its value on the day. Vizsla Silver Corp’s shares saw a change of 8.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.82% in past 5-day. Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) showed a performance of 19.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.71 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vizsla Silver Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.67% while that of industry is -14.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -79.36% during past 5 years.

VZLA Dividends

Vizsla Silver Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.