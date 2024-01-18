Buy, Sell Or Hold Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SVII) At $10.88?

In recent trading session, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SVII) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.88 trading at $0.0 or -0.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $213.48M. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 261.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SVII) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.05%, in the last five days SVII remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $10.88 price level. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II’s shares saw a change of 0.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.05% in past 5-day. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SVII) showed a performance of 0.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3380.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

SVII Dividends

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SVII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 179.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 179.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 179.68% institutions for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II that are currently holding shares of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. is the top institutional holder at SVII for having 2.11 million shares of worth $22.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC, which was holding about 1.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.28 million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.08 million shares of worth $21.91 million or 9.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.15 million in the company or a holder of 3.36% of company’s stock.