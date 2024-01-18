Buy, Sell Or Hold Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) At $0.25?

In recent trading session, Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at $0.0 or -1.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.47M. That most recent trading price of SOPA’s stock is at a discount of -412.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.28 and is indicating a premium of 8.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 664.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.88%, in the last five days SOPA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 7.27% to its value on the day. Society Pass Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.12% in past 5-day. Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) showed a performance of -11.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.44 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Society Pass Inc (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Society Pass Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.42% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 70.30% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 61.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.59 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2.64 million and $2.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.90% while estimating it to be 34.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -115.52% during past 5 years.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.10% institutions for Society Pass Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SOPA for having 0.14 million shares of worth $33779.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33210.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $24819.0 or 0.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 96225.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23671.0 in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.