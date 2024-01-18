Buy, Sell Or Hold Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) At $38.58?

In recent trading session, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.58 trading at $1.61 or 4.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.19B. That most recent trading price of PSTG’s stock is at a discount of -4.98% from its 52-week high price of $40.50 and is indicating a premium of 42.61% from its 52-week low price of $22.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.36%, in the last five days PSTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $38.58 price level, subtracting -0.65% to its value on the day. Pure Storage Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.27% in past 5-day. Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) showed a performance of 5.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.71 million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pure Storage Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.58% while that of industry is 22.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -17.00% in the current quarter and calculating 150.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $784.55 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $676.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.48% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.28%.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.17% institutions for Pure Storage Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PSTG for having 46.13 million shares of worth $1.7 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 31.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.15 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.94 million shares of worth $510.01 million or 4.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $338.18 million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.