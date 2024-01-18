Buy, Sell Or Hold Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) At $22.32?

In last trading session, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) saw 8.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.32 trading at -$0.34 or -1.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.06B. That closing price of MRO’s stock is at a discount of -33.74% from its 52-week high price of $29.85 and is indicating a premium of 7.84% from its 52-week low price of $20.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.50%, in the last five days MRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $22.32 price level, adding 5.06% to its value on the day. Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares saw a change of -7.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.83% in past 5-day. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) showed a performance of -8.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.12 million shares which calculate 1.3 days to cover the short interests.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Marathon Oil Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.52% while that of industry is -12.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -21.60% in the current quarter and calculating 4.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -17.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.7 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.69 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.73 billion and $1.68 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.10% while estimating it to be 0.90% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.91% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.79%.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.11% institutions for Marathon Oil Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MRO for having 72.63 million shares of worth $1.67 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 49.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.15 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 19.31 million shares of worth $444.43 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.81 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $443.05 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.