Buy, Sell Or Hold General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) At $63.09?

In last trading session, General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) saw 4.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.09 trading at $0.26 or 0.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.83B. That closing price of GIS’s stock is at a discount of -44.06% from its 52-week high price of $90.89 and is indicating a premium of 4.37% from its 52-week low price of $60.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.41%, in the last five days GIS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/10/24 when the stock touched $63.09 price level, adding 1.88% to its value on the day. General Mills, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.00% in past 5-day. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) showed a performance of -4.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.17 million shares which calculate 2.95 days to cover the short interests.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that General Mills, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.19% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.20% in the current quarter and calculating -0.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.96 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.99 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.46% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.47% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.21%.

GIS Dividends

General Mills, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.44% institutions for General Mills, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GIS for having 54.71 million shares of worth $4.2 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 52.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.99 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.33 million shares of worth $1.41 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.08 billion in the company or a holder of 2.91% of company’s stock.