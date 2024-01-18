Buy, Sell Or Hold Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) At $2.00?

In recent trading session, Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.00 trading at $0.11 or 5.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $176.66M. That most recent trading price of CGEN’s stock is at a discount of -23.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.46 and is indicating a premium of 73.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.82%, in the last five days CGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $2.00 price level, adding 1.96% to its value on the day. Compugen Ltd’s shares saw a change of 1.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.11% in past 5-day. Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) showed a performance of 164.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.12 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Compugen Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 62.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.82% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.57% during past 5 years.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.