Buy, Sell Or Hold Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) At $8.86?

In last trading session, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) saw 3.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.86 trading at -$0.2 or -2.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.88B. That closing price of CLVT’s stock is at a discount of -35.33% from its 52-week high price of $11.99 and is indicating a premium of 31.49% from its 52-week low price of $6.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.21%, in the last five days CLVT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/10/24 when the stock touched $8.86 price level, adding 3.7% to its value on the day. Clarivate Plc’s shares saw a change of -4.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.77% in past 5-day. Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) showed a performance of 1.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.91 million shares which calculate 5.07 days to cover the short interests.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clarivate Plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.88% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.79% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.70%.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 119.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.89% institutions for Clarivate Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CLVT for having 116.67 million shares of worth $1.11 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 17.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clarkston Capital Partners LLC, which was holding about 51.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $489.79 million.

On the other hand, Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Janus Henderson Triton Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 14.31 million shares of worth $136.37 million or 2.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $71.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.