Buy, Sell Or Hold Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) At $4.95?

In recent trading session, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.95 trading at -$0.09 or -1.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.49B. That most recent trading price of ACHR’s stock is at a discount of -51.31% from its 52-week high price of $7.49 and is indicating a premium of 64.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.88%, in the last five days ACHR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $4.95 price level, adding 8.33% to its value on the day. Archer Aviation Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.09% in past 5-day. Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) showed a performance of -26.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.22 million shares which calculate 7.4 days to cover the short interests.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Archer Aviation Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.72% while that of industry is 7.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 12.10% increase in the next quarter.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $320k for the same.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.46% institutions for Archer Aviation Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACHR for having 24.91 million shares of worth $122.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 12.96 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.64 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.65 million shares of worth $67.02 million or 5.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.8 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $48.12 million in the company or a holder of 3.85% of company’s stock.