Buy, Sell Or Hold American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) At $2.69?

In last trading session, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) saw 2.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.69 trading at -$0.59 or -17.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $132.21M. That closing price of ABAT’s stock is at a discount of -708.55% from its 52-week high price of $21.75 and is indicating a discount of -21.19% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 506.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.99%, in the last five days ABAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/10/24 when the stock touched $2.69 price level, adding 34.39% to its value on the day. American Battery Technology Company’s shares saw a change of -42.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.23% in past 5-day. American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) showed a performance of -42.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.39 million shares which calculate 4.49 days to cover the short interests.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.45 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.01% during past 5 years.

ABAT Dividends

American Battery Technology Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 12 and February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.