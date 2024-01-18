Buy, Sell Or Hold Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) At $2.03?

In recent trading session, Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.03 trading at -$0.07 or -3.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $146.67M. That most recent trading price of ALTO’s stock is at a discount of -144.83% from its 52-week high price of $4.97 and is indicating a premium of 40.89% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.42%, in the last five days ALTO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $2.03 price level, adding 12.88% to its value on the day. Alto Ingredients Inc’s shares saw a change of -23.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.20% in past 5-day. Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) showed a performance of -28.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.78 million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alto Ingredients Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 70.00% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.81% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.66% institutions for Alto Ingredients Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ALTO for having 3.81 million shares of worth $11.01 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., which was holding about 1.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.41 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.66 million shares of worth $7.67 million or 3.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.