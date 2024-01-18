Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $13.72?

In recent trading session, Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.72 trading at $0.18 or 1.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.88B. That most recent trading price of BMBL’s stock is at a discount of -103.5% from its 52-week high price of $27.92 and is indicating a premium of 10.42% from its 52-week low price of $12.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.33%, in the last five days BMBL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $13.72 price level, adding 5.38% to its value on the day. Bumble Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.38% in past 5-day. Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) showed a performance of -9.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.51 million shares which calculate 3.82 days to cover the short interests.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bumble Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.14% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.22% institutions for Bumble Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at BMBL for having 36.64 million shares of worth $614.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 26.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.03 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $168.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.93 million shares of worth $72.75 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $50.68 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.