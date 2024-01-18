Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) At $11.26: What To Do?

In last trading session, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) saw 4.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.26 trading at -$0.59 or -4.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.52B. That closing price of BE’s stock is at a discount of -135.79% from its 52-week high price of $26.55 and is indicating a premium of 15.54% from its 52-week low price of $9.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.98%, in the last five days BE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/10/24 when the stock touched $11.26 price level, adding 20.87% to its value on the day. Bloom Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of -23.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.47% in past 5-day. Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) showed a performance of -21.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.97 million shares which calculate 6.46 days to cover the short interests.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bloom Energy Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 73.17% while that of industry is -5.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.65% during past 5 years.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.70% institutions for Bloom Energy Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BE for having 23.72 million shares of worth $387.79 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 17.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $287.52 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.97 million shares of worth $177.91 million or 5.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $95.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.60% of company’s stock.