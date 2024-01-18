Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE:BIRK): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $45.60?

In recent trading session, Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE:BIRK) saw 1.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.60 trading at -$4.38 or -8.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.57B. That most recent trading price of BIRK’s stock is at a discount of -14.3% from its 52-week high price of $52.12 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $35.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 848.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE:BIRK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.76%, in the last five days BIRK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $45.60 price level, adding 9.15% to its value on the day. Birkenstock Holding Plc’s shares saw a change of -6.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.30% in past 5-day. Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE:BIRK) showed a performance of -6.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.7 million shares which calculate 7.82 days to cover the short interests.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) estimates and forecasts

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $388.59 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $301.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

BIRK Dividends

Birkenstock Holding Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE:BIRK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.00% institutions for Birkenstock Holding Plc that are currently holding shares of the company.