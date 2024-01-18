American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) At $10.24: What To Do?

In last trading session, American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.24 trading at $0.52 or 5.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $310.48M. That closing price of AMSC’s stock is at a discount of -69.63% from its 52-week high price of $17.37 and is indicating a premium of 64.55% from its 52-week low price of $3.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 455.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.35%, in the last five days AMSC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $10.24 price level, adding 6.23% to its value on the day. American Superconductor Corp.’s shares saw a change of -8.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.20% in past 5-day. American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) showed a performance of -6.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.44 million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Superconductor Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.52% while that of industry is -5.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.17% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 30 and February 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.