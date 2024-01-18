Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.60?

In recent trading session, Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw 59.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.60 trading at $0.42 or 35.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.72M. That most recent trading price of AGFY’s stock is at a discount of -725.0% from its 52-week high price of $13.20 and is indicating a premium of 31.87% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14850.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 35.60%, in the last five days AGFY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $1.60 price level, adding 42.86% to its value on the day. Agrify Corp’s shares saw a change of 27.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.01% in past 5-day. Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) showed a performance of 38.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17220.0 shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Agrify Corp (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.64 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $25.27 million and $26.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -50.00% while estimating it to be -46.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -208.26% during past 5 years.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.96% institutions for Agrify Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at AGFY for having 0.35 million shares of worth $65940.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AXS Investments, LLC, which was holding about 28700.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5407.0.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 26368.0 shares of worth $4751.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9456.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1781.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.