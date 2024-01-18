Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) At $4.00: What To Do?

In last trading session, Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.00 trading at $0.22 or 5.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $173.00M. That closing price of ADAG’s stock is at a premium of 5.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.80 and is indicating a premium of 72.5% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 43.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.82%, in the last five days ADAG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $4.00 price level, adding 0.25% to its value on the day. Adagene Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 107.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.93% in past 5-day. Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) showed a performance of 136.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25180.0 shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adagene Inc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 154.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.56% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54.53% during past 5 years.

ADAG Dividends

Adagene Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.35% institutions for Adagene Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. SC China Holding Ltd is the top institutional holder at ADAG for having 1.34 million shares of worth $1.99 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 1.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.66 million.