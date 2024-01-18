Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) At $5.85: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.85 trading at -$0.34 or -5.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $568.85M. That most recent trading price of SLRN’s stock is at a discount of -410.77% from its 52-week high price of $29.88 and is indicating a premium of 1.37% from its 52-week low price of $5.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.49%, in the last five days SLRN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $5.85 price level, adding 19.31% to its value on the day. Acelyrin Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.75% in past 5-day. Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) showed a performance of -25.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.77 million shares which calculate 5.19 days to cover the short interests.

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.66% institutions for Acelyrin Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP is the top institutional holder at SLRN for having 9.33 million shares of worth $54.93 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 9.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 8.96 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.74 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.45 million shares of worth $8.55 million or 1.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.