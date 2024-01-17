Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) Future Potential?

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.99M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -7.23% during that session. The DNMR stock price is -496.1% off its 52-week high price of $4.59 and -7.79% below the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Sporting -7.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DNMR stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 22.25%. Year-to-date, Danimer Scientific Inc shares have moved -24.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) have changed -29.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.5.

Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Danimer Scientific Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.33%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.57 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $15.32 million and $11.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -24.50% for the current quarter and 6.70% for the next.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 26 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.28% with a share float percentage of 42.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Danimer Scientific Inc having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.0 million shares worth more than $14.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.9 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 2.92 million shares of worth $6.95 million while later fund manager owns 2.04 million shares of worth $3.97 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.