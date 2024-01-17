Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Future Potential?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 15.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.00B, closed the last trade at $3.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.84% during that session. The BBD stock price is -11.25% off its 52-week high price of $3.56 and 31.56% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.22 million shares.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Sporting -1.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BBD stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 5.33%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares have moved -8.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) have changed -4.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 67.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.86%, compared to 8.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.70% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.12 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $8.62 billion and $5.74 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -29.00% for the current quarter and 4.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -5.31% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.60%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.21 at a share yield of 6.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.80% with a share float percentage of 18.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR having a total of 356 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd with over 81.67 million shares worth more than $261.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd held 1.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 73.09 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $233.89 million and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 38.83 million shares of worth $124.26 million while later fund manager owns 24.7 million shares of worth $79.05 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.