Why Should You Add Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) To Your Portfolio?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 13.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.72B, closed the last trade at $22.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The WBA stock price is -65.98% off its 52-week high price of $37.96 and 13.95% above the 52-week low of $19.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.85 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Sporting -1.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WBA stock price touched $22.87 or saw a rise of 10.77%. Year-to-date, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares have moved -12.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have changed -7.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.34%, compared to -24.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.60% and -8.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.79 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.81 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -17.42% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.77%.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 26 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.52 at a share yield of 6.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.91% with a share float percentage of 73.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc having a total of 1,396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 86.68 million shares worth more than $1.98 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 66.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 billion and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 22.91 million shares of worth $524.02 million while later fund manager owns 17.22 million shares of worth $393.76 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.