Why Should We Buy Permian Resources Corp (PR) Stock?

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) has a beta value of 4.34 and has seen 3.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.58B, closed the recent trade at $12.93 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The PR stock price is -19.18% off its 52-week high price of $15.41 and 31.48% above the 52-week low of $8.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.10 million shares.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PR stock price touched $12.93 or saw a rise of 5.07%. Year-to-date, Permian Resources Corp shares have moved -4.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) have changed -3.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Permian Resources Corp (PR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Permian Resources Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.03%, compared to -31.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.20% and 22.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.20%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.12 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.28 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $761.56 million and $616.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.70% for the current quarter and 107.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -29.76% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.00%.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.29 at a share yield of 2.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.63% with a share float percentage of 83.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Permian Resources Corp having a total of 425 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings Llc with over 55.27 million shares worth more than $605.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Riverstone Holdings Llc held 15.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 24.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $266.54 million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 9.27 million shares of worth $101.62 million while later fund manager owns 8.68 million shares of worth $121.22 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.