Why Should We Buy Boeing Co. (BA) Stock?

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 35.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.31B, closed the last trade at $200.52 per share which meant it lost -$17.18 on the day or -7.89% during that session. The BA stock price is -33.42% off its 52-week high price of $267.54 and 12.1% above the 52-week low of $176.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.93 million shares.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Sporting -7.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BA stock price touched $200.52 or saw a rise of 13.42%. Year-to-date, Boeing Co. shares have moved -23.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) have changed -20.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Boeing Co. (BA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Boeing Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.02%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.60% and 116.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.00%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.09 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $19.98 billion and $17.57 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.50% for the current quarter and 18.40% for the next.

BA Dividends

Boeing Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.95% with a share float percentage of 62.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boeing Co. having a total of 2,589 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 47.61 million shares worth more than $9.55 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 36.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.36 billion and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 18.78 million shares of worth $3.77 billion while later fund manager owns 13.62 million shares of worth $2.73 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.