Why Do You Need To Add Moderna Inc (MRNA) To Your Portfolio?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 5.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.95B, closed the last trade at $102.16 per share which meant it lost -$3.79 on the day or -3.58% during that session. The MRNA stock price is -103.12% off its 52-week high price of $207.51 and 38.77% above the 52-week low of $62.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.36 million shares.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Sporting -3.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MRNA stock price touched $102.16 or saw a rise of 10.58%. Year-to-date, Moderna Inc shares have moved 2.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) have changed 29.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.26.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Moderna Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -168.99%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.23% with a share float percentage of 76.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moderna Inc having a total of 1,335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 45.71 million shares worth more than $5.55 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 12.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 27.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.34 billion and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 10.11 million shares of worth $1.23 billion while later fund manager owns 9.42 million shares of worth $1.2 billion as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.