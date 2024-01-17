Why Do You Need To Add Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) To Your Portfolio?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 14.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83B, closed the last trade at $11.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -3.37% during that session. The IRWD stock price is -9.37% off its 52-week high price of $12.84 and 31.26% above the 52-week low of $8.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

Sporting -3.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IRWD stock price touched $11.74 or saw a rise of 8.14%. Year-to-date, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 2.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) have changed 9.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.51.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -709.38%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.90% and -36.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $117.9 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $108.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $107.2 million and $100.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.00% for the current quarter and 8.00% for the next.

IRWD Dividends

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.30% with a share float percentage of 110.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 355 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.8 million shares worth more than $274.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 16.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sarissa Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 16.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $174.39 million and represent 10.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.95% shares in the company for having 9.28 million shares of worth $89.34 million while later fund manager owns 6.11 million shares of worth $53.77 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.92% of company’s outstanding stock.