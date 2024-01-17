Why Buy Stock In Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX)?

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.64M, closed the recent trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 6.81% during that session. The MGRX stock price is -1185.29% off its 52-week high price of $4.37 and 23.53% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 529.42K shares.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information

Sporting 6.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MGRX stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, Mangoceuticals Inc shares have moved 21.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) have changed -35.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 63880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.77% over the past 6 months.

MGRX Dividends

Mangoceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.79% with a share float percentage of 1.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mangoceuticals Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 47176.0 shares worth more than $15520.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors, with the holding of over 25000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8224.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.