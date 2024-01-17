When Will Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR. (NMR) Be Worth Investing In?

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 2.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.83B, closed the recent trade at $4.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.40% during that session. The NMR stock price is -2.85% off its 52-week high price of $5.06 and 31.3% above the 52-week low of $3.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.41 million shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) trade information

Sporting -2.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NMR stock price touched $4.92 or saw a rise of 2.77%. Year-to-date, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR shares have moved 9.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) have changed 13.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.55%, compared to 1.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.75% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 30.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.90%.

NMR Dividends

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 2.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.10% with a share float percentage of 1.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 8.16 million shares worth more than $31.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 3.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.17 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $3.5 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $2.22 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.