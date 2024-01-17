When Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Will Be A Good Investment?

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 5.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.93B, closed the recent trade at $3.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.14% during that session. The NOK stock price is -44.9% off its 52-week high price of $4.97 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $2.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.66 million shares.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Sporting -2.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NOK stock price touched $3.43 or saw a rise of 3.38%. Year-to-date, Nokia Corp ADR shares have moved 0.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) have changed 1.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nokia Corp ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.91%, compared to -3.40% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -29.49% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.72%.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corp ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 3.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.11% with a share float percentage of 6.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nokia Corp ADR having a total of 523 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 91.77 million shares worth more than $381.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 1.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Folketrygdfondet, with the holding of over 18.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.93 million and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 70.93 million shares of worth $295.06 million while later fund manager owns 5.34 million shares of worth $22.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.