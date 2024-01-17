When Does Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Become A Good Investment?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.44B, closed the recent trade at $41.30 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 1.75% during that session. The RYTM stock price is -21.74% off its 52-week high price of $50.28 and 62.47% above the 52-week low of $15.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 728.66K shares.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Sporting 1.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RYTM stock price touched $41.30 or saw a rise of 5.21%. Year-to-date, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -10.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have changed -3.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 145.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.78%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 8.07% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.00%.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.55% with a share float percentage of 116.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 8.3 million shares worth more than $136.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Primecap Management Company held 14.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 6.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $107.16 million and represent 11.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.48% shares in the company for having 5.39 million shares of worth $96.23 million while later fund manager owns 2.55 million shares of worth $45.5 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.48% of company’s outstanding stock.