When Does Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Become A Good Investment?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $721.35M, closed the last trade at $3.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The DHC stock price is -32.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.96 and 78.67% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Sporting -0.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DHC stock price touched $3.00 or saw a rise of 6.83%. Year-to-date, Diversified Healthcare Trust shares have moved -19.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have changed 14.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diversified Healthcare Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 218.75%, compared to -6.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are — and 7.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $359.78 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $360.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $322.92 million and $336.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.40% for the current quarter and 7.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 12.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.20%.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 1.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.39% with a share float percentage of 83.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diversified Healthcare Trust having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flat Footed LLC with over 23.49 million shares worth more than $70.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Flat Footed LLC held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 19.91 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.73 million and represent 8.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.61% shares in the company for having 13.5 million shares of worth $40.49 million while later fund manager owns 7.36 million shares of worth $22.09 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.06% of company’s outstanding stock.