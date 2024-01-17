When Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Will Be A Good Investment?

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 13.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.70B, closed the last trade at $41.68 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -2.55% during that session. The DVN stock price is -53.89% off its 52-week high price of $64.14 and -0.86% below the 52-week low of $42.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.01 million shares.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) trade information

Sporting -2.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DVN stock price touched $41.68 or saw a rise of 8.7%. Year-to-date, Devon Energy Corp. shares have moved -7.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) have changed -4.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Devon Energy Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.17%, compared to -31.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.50% and -9.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.87 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.58 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.3 billion and $3.94 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.00% for the current quarter and -9.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.91% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -31.94% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.94%.

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.90 at a share yield of 6.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.15% with a share float percentage of 70.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Devon Energy Corp. having a total of 1,558 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 73.79 million shares worth more than $3.08 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 51.48 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.15 billion and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 19.94 million shares of worth $831.1 million while later fund manager owns 18.35 million shares of worth $764.84 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.