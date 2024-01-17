When Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) Will Be A Good Investment?

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) has seen 22.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $5.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -6.70% during that session. The ALTM stock price is -33.89% off its 52-week high price of $7.27 and -5.52% below the 52-week low of $5.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.74 million shares.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

Sporting -6.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALTM stock price touched $5.43 or saw a rise of 19.56%. Year-to-date, Arcadium Lithium PLC shares have moved -20.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) have changed N/A. Short interest in the company has seen 61.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcadium Lithium PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.50% and -30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $208.93 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $225.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $219.4 million and $233.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.80% for the current quarter and -3.50% for the next.

ALTM Dividends

Arcadium Lithium PLC is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.45% with a share float percentage of 18.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcadium Lithium PLC having a total of 613 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $13.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.73 million and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 96236.0 shares of worth $6.64 million while later fund manager owns 77353.0 shares of worth $4.9 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.