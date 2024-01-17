Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Trio Petroleum Corp.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.99M, closed the recent trade at $0.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -11.31% during that session. The TPET stock price is -1150.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and -4.17% below the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 909.02K shares.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

Sporting -11.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TPET stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 19.46%. Year-to-date, Trio Petroleum Corp. shares have moved -23.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) have changed -30.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.08% over the past 6 months.

TPET Dividends

Trio Petroleum Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.32% with a share float percentage of 1.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trio Petroleum Corp. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 25000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41750.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.