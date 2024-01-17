Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Coeur Mining Inc

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 6.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.04B, closed the last trade at $2.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -5.56% during that session. The CDE stock price is -67.28% off its 52-week high price of $4.55 and 26.47% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.40 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Sporting -5.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CDE stock price touched $2.72 or saw a rise of 9.63%. Year-to-date, Coeur Mining Inc shares have moved -16.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have changed -17.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coeur Mining Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.63%, compared to -9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 90.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $251.7 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -108.51% over the past 5 years.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.23% with a share float percentage of 75.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeur Mining Inc having a total of 292 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 33.73 million shares worth more than $91.74 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 32.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.0 million and represent 8.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.20% shares in the company for having 19.88 million shares of worth $54.07 million while later fund manager owns 18.72 million shares of worth $50.91 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.89% of company’s outstanding stock.