Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Lower

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) has a beta value of 3.03 and has seen 18.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.13B, closed the last trade at $10.62 per share which meant it lost -$1.15 on the day or -9.77% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -122.41% off its 52-week high price of $23.62 and 29.28% above the 52-week low of $7.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.65 million shares.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Sporting -9.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the XPEV stock price touched $10.62 or saw a rise of 17.03%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc ADR shares have moved -27.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) have changed -30.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPeng Inc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.16%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.90% and -2.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.88 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.91 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $733.4 million and $564.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 156.90% for the current quarter and 237.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 4.47% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.74%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc ADR having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.