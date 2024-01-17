Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Alight Inc. (ALIT) Lower

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 15.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.12B, closed the last trade at $8.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The ALIT stock price is -23.82% off its 52-week high price of $10.19 and 23.09% above the 52-week low of $6.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.78 million shares.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Sporting -1.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALIT stock price touched $8.23 or saw a rise of 5.73%. Year-to-date, Alight Inc. shares have moved -3.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) have changed -0.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.8.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alight Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.54%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.03 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $882.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $942 million and $831 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.60% for the current quarter and 6.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 17.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.80%.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.