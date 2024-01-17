Wall Street Was Disappointed By Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC)’s 2.96% Stock Price Incline

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 24.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.14B, closed the last trade at $8.00 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 2.96% during that session. The UEC stock price is 2.25% off its 52-week high price of $7.82 and 71.25% above the 52-week low of $2.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.65 million shares.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Sporting 2.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the UEC stock price touched $8.00 or saw a rise of 3.5%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp shares have moved 25.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) have changed 26.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.33.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Energy Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 152.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 500.00%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.70% and 133.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -72.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.63% over the past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 11 and March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.62% with a share float percentage of 61.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 26.66 million shares worth more than $90.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 21.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.46 million and represent 5.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.06% shares in the company for having 19.52 million shares of worth $100.51 million while later fund manager owns 11.43 million shares of worth $38.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.