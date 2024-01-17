Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 7.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $396.84M, closed the last trade at $3.52 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 13.18% during that session. The UROY stock price is 6.53% off its 52-week high price of $3.29 and 48.58% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Sporting 13.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the UROY stock price touched $3.52 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Uranium Royalty Corp shares have moved 30.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) have changed 29.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Royalty Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 68.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 140.00%, compared to -5.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.56% over the past 5 years.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.07% with a share float percentage of 18.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Royalty Corp having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 4.59 million shares worth more than $16.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 4.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 1.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.98 million and represent 1.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.02% shares in the company for having 4.53 million shares of worth $15.94 million while later fund manager owns 3.87 million shares of worth $13.61 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.43% of company’s outstanding stock.