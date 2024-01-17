U.S. Bancorp. (USB) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE:USB) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 14.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.43B, closed the last trade at $41.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The USB stock price is -20.71% off its 52-week high price of $49.95 and 34.1% above the 52-week low of $27.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.80 million shares.

U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE:USB) trade information

Sporting -1.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the USB stock price touched $41.38 or saw a rise of 5.68%. Year-to-date, U.S. Bancorp. shares have moved -4.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE:USB) have changed -2.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

U.S. Bancorp. (USB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that U.S. Bancorp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.92%, compared to -7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.30% and -20.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.20%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.85 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.82 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $6.77 billion and $7.14 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.30% for the current quarter and -4.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -4.38% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

USB Dividends

U.S. Bancorp. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.93 at a share yield of 4.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.