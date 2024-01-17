Twist Bioscience Corp Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.04B, closed the recent trade at $35.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.01% during that session. The TWST stock price is -12.71% off its 52-week high price of $39.74 and 67.5% above the 52-week low of $11.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Sporting -0.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TWST stock price touched $35.26 or saw a rise of 7.19%. Year-to-date, Twist Bioscience Corp shares have moved -4.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) have changed 0.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twist Bioscience Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.02%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.40% and 26.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.44 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.09% over the past 5 years.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.42% with a share float percentage of 115.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twist Bioscience Corp having a total of 304 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.91 million shares worth more than $141.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 6.79 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $137.48 million and represent 11.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.08% shares in the company for having 3.49 million shares of worth $76.77 million while later fund manager owns 3.48 million shares of worth $70.48 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.06% of company’s outstanding stock.