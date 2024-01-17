Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.02B, closed the recent trade at $16.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -3.15% during that session. The TOST stock price is -61.19% off its 52-week high price of $27.00 and 17.79% above the 52-week low of $13.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.30 million shares.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Sporting -3.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TOST stock price touched $16.75 or saw a rise of 16.0%. Year-to-date, Toast Inc shares have moved -8.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) have changed -2.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.38.

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toast Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.17%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.10% and 26.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.90%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.06 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $769 million and $764.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.20% for the current quarter and 38.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 122.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.78%.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.41% with a share float percentage of 86.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toast Inc having a total of 567 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 35.08 million shares worth more than $584.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 26.9 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $447.88 million and represent 6.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.77% shares in the company for having 16.03 million shares of worth $266.88 million while later fund manager owns 12.2 million shares of worth $203.09 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.