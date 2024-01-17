Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Drops -3.90%, Marking Lose By Bears

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 4.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.12B, closed the last trade at $326.31 per share which meant it lost -$13.25 on the day or -3.90% during that session. The SMCI stock price is -9.71% off its 52-week high price of $357.99 and 78.85% above the 52-week low of $69.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.19 million shares.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Sporting -3.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMCI stock price touched $326.31 or saw a rise of 8.85%. Year-to-date, Super Micro Computer Inc shares have moved 14.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) have changed 19.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Super Micro Computer Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.49%, compared to 21.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.70% and 163.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.78 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.82% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 47.21% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 29 and February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.71% with a share float percentage of 79.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Super Micro Computer Inc having a total of 758 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.82 million shares worth more than $1.9 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 11.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.54 billion and represent 9.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 1.41 million shares of worth $460.31 million while later fund manager owns 1.4 million shares of worth $455.8 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.