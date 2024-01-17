Snap Inc (SNAP) Shares Are Up 61.20% So Far This Year

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 34.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.59B, closed the last trade at $15.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.89 on the day or -5.42% during that session. The SNAP stock price is -15.19% off its 52-week high price of $17.90 and 49.42% above the 52-week low of $7.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.76 million shares.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Sporting -5.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SNAP stock price touched $15.54 or saw a rise of 12.45%. Year-to-date, Snap Inc shares have moved -8.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have changed -5.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 90.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Snap Inc (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Snap Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -64.71%, compared to 19.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.35% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 3.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.85%.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 29 and February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.01% with a share float percentage of 59.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snap Inc having a total of 761 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 157.36 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 11.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 90.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 billion and represent 6.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.24% shares in the company for having 71.66 million shares of worth $814.06 million while later fund manager owns 31.59 million shares of worth $374.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.