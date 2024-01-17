Small Cap Stock Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) Is A Buy – Analysts

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) has seen 35.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.43M, closed the recent trade at $3.36 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 27.08% during that session. The BFRG stock price is -182.74% off its 52-week high price of $9.50 and 29.76% above the 52-week low of $2.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 56500.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 50.37K shares.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

Sporting 27.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BFRG stock price touched $3.36 or saw a rise of 15.15%. Year-to-date, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc shares have moved 2.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) have changed 27.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 89120.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.29% over the past 6 months.

BFRG Dividends

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.87% with a share float percentage of 26.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 16055.0 shares worth more than $55389.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12635.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43590.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 16055.0 shares of worth $55389.0 while later fund manager owns 9228.0 shares of worth $31836.0 as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.