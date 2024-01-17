Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Gains 0.69%, Causing Bears To Win

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.89B, closed the last trade at $26.38 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The SGML stock price is -63.68% off its 52-week high price of $43.18 and 19.64% above the 52-week low of $21.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sporting 0.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SGML stock price touched $26.38 or saw a rise of 7.54%. Year-to-date, Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have moved -16.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) have changed -5.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.17.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 124.74%, compared to 0.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.17% over the past 5 years.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sigma Lithium Corporation having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.