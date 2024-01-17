Shares Of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) increased By 2.08% In A Month

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) has a beta value of -2.73 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.08M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 7.69% during that session. The SGBX stock price is -175.51% off its 52-week high price of $1.35 and 34.69% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Sporting 7.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SGBX stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 5.75%. Year-to-date, Safe & Green Holdings Corp shares have moved 4.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) have changed 2.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.79% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.47 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.1 million and $6.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 179.80% for the current quarter and 104.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.27% over the past 5 years.

SGBX Dividends

Safe & Green Holdings Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.00 at a share yield of 0.00%.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safe & Green Holdings Corp having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.