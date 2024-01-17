Shares Of ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) Decreased By -17.06% In A Month

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 2.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.80B, closed the recent trade at $71.50 per share which meant it lost -$2.3 on the day or -3.11% during that session. The ON stock price is -55.73% off its 52-week high price of $111.35 and 14.03% above the 52-week low of $61.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.70 million shares.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Sporting -3.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ON stock price touched $71.50 or saw a rise of 6.35%. Year-to-date, ON Semiconductor Corp. shares have moved -14.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) have changed -17.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.26.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ON Semiconductor Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.75%, compared to -9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.10% and -6.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.00%.

25 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.1 billion and $1.92 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.80% for the current quarter and 0.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.55% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -4.07% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.63%.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.67% with a share float percentage of 100.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ON Semiconductor Corp. having a total of 1,333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 56.08 million shares worth more than $5.3 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 12.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 50.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.74 billion and represent 11.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 13.47 million shares of worth $1.27 billion while later fund manager owns 10.28 million shares of worth $972.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.