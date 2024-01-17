Shares Of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) Gain 21.69% In A Month

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $689.20M, closed the recent trade at $12.06 per share which meant it gained $1.63 on the day or 15.62% during that session. The EOLS stock price is 4.73% off its 52-week high price of $11.49 and 41.38% above the 52-week low of $7.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 690.28K shares.

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) trade information

Sporting 15.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EOLS stock price touched $12.06 or saw a rise of 3.13%. Year-to-date, Evolus Inc shares have moved 14.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have changed 21.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.75.

Evolus Inc (EOLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evolus Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 63.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.02%, compared to 16.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.70% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.97 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $43.65 million and $41.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.50% for the current quarter and 36.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 41.08% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.50%.

EOLS Dividends

Evolus Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.18% with a share float percentage of 89.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evolus Inc having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with over 5.18 million shares worth more than $62.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.45 million and represent 5.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 1.64 million shares of worth $19.83 million while later fund manager owns 0.95 million shares of worth $11.46 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.66% of company’s outstanding stock.