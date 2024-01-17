Shares Of American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Decreased By -12.00% In A Month

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $316.33M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The AMWL stock price is -289.09% off its 52-week high price of $4.28 and 15.45% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AMWL stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 16.03%. Year-to-date, American Well Corporation shares have moved -26.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) have changed -12.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Well Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -142.42%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.04% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -143.12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.80%.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.03% with a share float percentage of 59.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Well Corporation having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Senvest Management LLC with over 22.21 million shares worth more than $46.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Senvest Management LLC held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 21.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.12 million and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 6.92 million shares of worth $14.53 million while later fund manager owns 5.76 million shares of worth $12.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.